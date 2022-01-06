There will be terrorist attack at 2021 AFCON – Nigel Gaisie

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has urged Africans to pray fervently to avert disaster at the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations.



Twenty-four African countries will assemble in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9, 2022, for the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations with $4.5M as the prize money for the tournament.



As the countries start arriving in Cameroon with eagerness to win the tournament, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has called for cautioned that terrorist will disrupt the tournament.



He claimed that God revealed to him in a vision and he saw that people have died at the stadium during the AFCON and it was as a result of terrorist attacks in Cameroon.



“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying.”



He urged the host nation and the other twenty-three qualified nation which includes the Black Stars and the entire continent to pray to avert this prophecy.



“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks. I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died,” Nigel Gaisie said on 31st watchnight ceremony.



