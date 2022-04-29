There will be no local player at the World Cup - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 World Cup to commence on November 21



Ghana to engage in mini-tournament before World Cup



GFA yet to decide on Black Stars coach



Former Ghana International, Charles Taylor has predicted that no player in the Ghana Premier League would be part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Although only one Ghanaian player was included in Ghana’s squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Charles Taylor believes that this time there would be no local-based player in the squad.



According to him, players in the GPL are often given lots of commendation for their performance but when they are given the opportunity they fail to shine.



“The players perform well in the GPL but when you give them the chance they flop. At times I lose hope in the local teams because you will hype a player and when you give them the chance they start panicking when they get to the national team,” Charles Taylor said.



He added, “we can call players but their performance won’t allow them. I’m not sure there is a player in the local league who deserves to be part of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.”



After the 2021 AFCON where Ghana crashed out at the group stages, there were calls for more home-based players to be included in the national team due to their selfless dedication.