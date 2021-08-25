There was no peace at Eleven Wonders FC – Albert Commey

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran football administrator, Albert Commey has disclosed that there was no peace between the management and technical team of Techiman Eleven Wonders last season.



This he notes is the reason why he has decided to resign from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Premier League club.



“I will not continue as the CEO of the club because, after the season, I presented my report to the board but they are yet to sit on it, and no team improves if there is no proper assessment after every season,” Mr. Commey told OTEC FM in an interview.



He continued, “We were doing well from the beginning of the season but a multiplicity of factors cost us and as a result of that I even had a lot of challenges in the club.



“I can tell you for a fact that there was no peace in the management and the technical team.”



Albert Commey joined Techiman Eleven Wonders as the club’s CEO in 2019 after partying ways with Aduana Stars.



He has left Wonders and is reportedly close to joining a new club to serve in a similar administrative capacity ahead of the 2021/2022 football season.