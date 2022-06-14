There was no need joining Asante Kotoko to celebrate title - Charles Taylor tells Don Bortey

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor, has slammed former teammate, Bernard Don Bortey for joining Asante Kotoko’s celebrations last Sunday when they celebrated their 25th league title.



The Porcupine Warriors were officially crowned champions of the season following their 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 33 games.



However, Bortey, who is a known Hearts of Oak legend joined the legend of Asante Kotoko to celebrate their title.



However, Taylor, who is a former player of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak says what his former playing mate did was uncalled for and that his move from Hearts to Kotoko was preferable because the latter benefited significantly from it.



“I can do that cos I played for both teams but not Don Bortey. He can go to the stadium and watch them but not to lift a their flag and join their celebrations," Taylor told Accra based Angel FM.



“Hearts and Kotoko are rivals so seeing one legend celebrating with the other is totally disrespectful. I was invited to the game officially with money sent to me but I couldn’t because of the legends game we played.”



“I agree with Amankwah Mireku. What he did is a disrespect to Hearts. You can commend Kotoko for winning the league but joining their celebrations wasn’t the best.”



“If you do something bad and you apologize, mostly people sometimes listen but I don’t think Hearts of Oak fans will forgive him. My move to Kotoko isn’t like this cos at least Hearts benefitted from my move. There was no sense in celebrating with Kotoko," he concluded



