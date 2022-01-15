There was no 'fair play' - Baba Rahman goes wild on Gabonese players

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Black Stars left-back, Baba Rahman has said Gabon did not exhibit 'fair play' in the draw against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations group C fixture on Friday, January 14.



Fair play, FIFA's slogan, which means playing by the rules and laws governing, while respecting teammates, opponents, match officials, and other stakeholders of the game.



During the Ghana-Gabon match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Panthers scored a 90th-minute equaliser after failing to hand the ball that was initially kicked by Ghana for defender, Alexander Djiku to receive treatment on the field.



Jim Allevinah scored right from the restart to cancel out Dede Ayew's first-half goal.



Speaking after the game, Rahman although blamed Gabon, he admitted that any team in Gabon's situation would have done the same.



"It's about Fair play but I don't blame them because it was during the 90th minutes and on 90 minutes, I don't think any team will play fairly. I think it's fair play that cost us."



He also talked about the mishap that occurred after the final whistle, which saw two Ghanaian players Benjamin Tetteh and Joseph Paintsil receive a red card and yellow card respectively.



"I think some Gabonese players tried to shake hands with our players. But if you don't play fair play why do you want to shake my hands at the end of the game. We are really disappointed because we came here for the three points."



Ghana will face Comoros in their final group game hoping to eventually record a first win of the tournament and progress to the knockout stage. The Black Stars before the draw against Gabon lost 1-0 to Morocco on the opening day and thus have 1 point in Group C.



