There’s no reason to be afraid of Nigeria - Yaw Preko tells Black Galaxies players ahead of Nigeria clash

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Yaw Preko has expressed optimism about the Black Galaxies chances of qualifying for the 2023 CHAN tournament ahead of Nigeria.



The Black Galaxies defeated Nigeria by 2-0 in the first leg thanks to goals from Suraj Seidu and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Despite having an upper hand going into the second leg which would take place in Abuja, some football fans are worried Nigeria may overturn the results in the second leg.



However, Yaw Preko believes there's no need to panic since the two goals are enough to qualify Ghana for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



“The Nigerians are not better than us. They are not better than us in terms of us football, so I don’t see the reason why we have to be afraid. I coached in Nigeria for a season and I can say that they are not better than us.



“They (Black Galaxies) have a good trainer and they have a very good technical team so I am not scared,” Yaw Preko stated.



The head coach of the Black Galaxies, Annor Walker is also confident his team will overcome the strategies of Nigeria in the second leg to be played on Sunday, September 3, 2022.



