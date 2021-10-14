There is unity of purpose in Black Stars camp after Milo’s arrival – Kurt

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, is excited at the unity in the Black Stars camp since the arrival of Milovan Rajevac.



Rajevac returned in September after Charles Akonnor along with assistant coaches David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars were sacked over poor results.



The Serb has won his first two games in his second spell, both against Zimbabwe to revive Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast on Saturday, and three days later, recorded a 1-0 victory in Harare thanks to midfielder Thomas Partey’s ferocious free-kick from 25 yards.



Okraku was with the team in Cape Coast and led the delegation to Harare.



He told TV3, “Naturally, we have a very disciplined team. I am told by people who have been involved in the Black Stars that perhaps this is the most serene atmosphere they have ever experienced, plus mostly, coach Milovan comes with the history. He has been here before, the likes of Dede and Wakaso who have played with him know him very well. They know what he likes and doesn’t like.



“Otto Addo comes in as a fresh face with new energy. So, that also serves as an inspiration to the players in the dressing room. The vibes coming out of the dressing room is so so positive. There is a unity of purpose. The players stand up for each other. They work together as a unit.



“In my pre-departure [for Harare] speech to the team, I said to them that it is important they play as a unit and we saw together in the last two games, they played as a unity. Even in [Tues]day’s game, in the game that we didn’t have our fluidity, in a game that we didn’t have our usual dominant self, they played as a bloc. That tells you clearly that there is hope for our tomorrow.”



Okraku also reiterated his confidence in the new technical team, headed by Rajevac.



He said with Maxwell Konadu and Richard Kingson joining Rajevac and Otto Addo, the set-up looks interesting.



He believes they “will take Ghana to the Promised Land.”



Following the back-to-back wins, the Black Stars have 9 points and are second in Group G, just a point behind South Africa.



Ghana will qualify for the crucial playoffs with wins in their last two games against Ethiopia and South Africa in November.