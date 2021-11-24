There is unity - Opoku Nti reveals secret to Kotoko's outstanding form

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko lead GPL table with 12 points
Kotoko visit Karela United on GPLWK 5
The Porcupines have the best defensive record in the league
Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti has identified unity as the driving force behind the Porcupines' incredible start in the Ghana Premier League(GPL).
Asante Kotoko leads the GPL table with 12 points and are the only side to have won all four games in the season.
Moreover, the Reds are the best defensive side with just 1 goal conceded and are also tied with Aduana Stars and Great Olympics as the second-best scoring team with 8 goals.
Kotoko's perfect start this term is their best start to a season since 2013/2014 when they won all of their first six games and eventually clinched the title.
Opoku Nti in an interview with Opemsuor Radio disclosed that 'unity' is the cause of Kotoko's sterling form.
“One particular thing working for Asante Kotoko is the fact that there has been unity. The unity among various branches of Asante Kotoko SC like the Board, management, playing Body, and even the general supporters have been solid.” he said.
The former Kotoko forward added that the peaceful atmosphere did not exist some years ago when he was the CEO of the club.
"Years ago, you will hear in-house fighting, division in the club and others, but this time, it is not like that. Now the whole fraternity is united and that is how Kotoko will progress.” he added.
Asante Kotoko will seek a fifth consecutive victory against Karela United on Sunday, November 28 when they face Karela United in an away fixture.