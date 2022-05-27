There is too much hunger in Accra - Nigel Gaisie

Religion of Friday, 27 May 2022

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has bemoaned the current economic conditions in the country.



According to him, the hardship Ghanaians are going through, particularly in the nation’s capital, Accra is unbearable and has left a lot of families suffering.



In an Angel FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Gaisie said that prices of commodities and services have risen astronomically and there are a lot of insecurities in Accra.



"There is serious hunger in Accra.... a lot of people are hungry. The hunger is too much. I have been in ministry for some time now and for the first time by 5:00 am couples are on my church compound asking for GH¢20, GH¢10 to buy food for their families. There is hunger,” he said in Twi.



Also, he urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be bold and tell their party leaders and the government that they are suffering.



“We have to speak truth to power… NPP members must tell their leadership that things are not going well… and you see when they lose in 2024 it will take them a long time before they come to power,” he added.



