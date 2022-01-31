There is something wrong somewhere – Aduana Stars coach reacts to Bechem United defeat

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars coach Joseph Asare Bediako has reacted to the side's defeat to Bechem United in matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.



The fire boys suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Hunters at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park last Saturday.



At the post-match conference, the GPL coach of the month for December expressed displeasure about the performance of his players.



“As a matter of fact, our boys are not supporting in play, they were not moving and you can see for yourself. Our opponent dominated play, I don’t know, I don’t see this in training but when we go into games, we see all these things. There is something wrong somewhere, I don’t understand” he said.



Aduana Stars sit 4th position with 24 points after 15 matches into the season.