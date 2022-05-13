There is nothing wrong if Ghana naturalizes Frank Mbella - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak great Mohammed Polo has sttirred controversy by saying that there is nothing wrong if Ghana decides to poach Kotoko's Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella.



The prolific striker is the Ghana Premier League top goal scorer with 19 goals and has been a revelation since joining the reds at the start of the season.



Ghana too has been struggling to fill the void left by Asamoah Gyan with several players struggling to fill the huge vacuum.



Speaking on Takoradi-based , Beach FM, Polo claims Mbella’s success in the GPL is a confirmation of how quality a finisher he is and is in support of those calling for his nationality switch.



“Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that. He is African, he is playing in the Ghanaian league, he is playing the highest level of football and he is doing well. In his country, nobody saw him and if he’s come into our country and doing well in our league, it means we have given him the chance and so there’s nothing wrong with that.”



Kotoko will next play against Ashgold in the Ashanti derby on Sunday.