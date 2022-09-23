There is no way this inexperienced Kotoko team will beat Hearts on Sunday - Don Bortey

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has tipped Hearts of Oak to easily cruise past Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash this weekend.



The two most glamorous clubs in the country will lock horns in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, September 25, 2022.



Speaking to Boss FM in an interview, Bernard Don Bortey stressed that it will be impossible for Asante Kotoko to beat his former club with their current inexperienced side.



"How can this Asante Kotoko use this inexperienced players to beat Hearts of oak on Sunday,” the Hearts of Oak legend said.



Bernard Don Bortey further stressed that if Asante Kotoko are not careful, Hearts of Oak will thrash the team by more than four goals.



“My fear for Kotoko is that they should be careful else Hearts will score them four goals to nil like we did to them sometime ago,” Don Bortey said.



