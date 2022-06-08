There is no bad blood between my dad and I - Isaac Dogboe

Boxing News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: starfmonline.com

Former WBO Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has revealed that there is no bad blood between them years after splitting with the Dad.



Paul Dogboe was the boxer’s trainer for years but his son decided to part ways following his second loss to Emmanuel Navarrete in 2019.



Though many felt there were issues regarding that decision taken by the young boxer, he says his father will always be his father regardless of whatever happened.



“My father will always remain an important role in my life whether people like it or not," he told Starr Sports.



“There is a saying that a Lion cannot give birth to a tiger and a tiger too cannot give birth to a lion so I will always remain my father’s son regardless of whatever happens under the sun. He has played the most important role of being a father,” Dogboe added.