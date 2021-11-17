There is evidence that Ghana vs South Africa World Cup qualifier was fixed - Danny Jordaan

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Danny Jordaan has said that there was a betting spike in the WC qualifiers



The SAFA boss believes the game was predetermined by a betting syndicate



He wants FIFA to investigate the game



President of the South Africa Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan has disclosed that he has evidence of match-fixing in Bafana Bafana’s game against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the SAFA president noted that there was a spike in betting stakes before a penalty was awarded to Ghana.



“There was betting on the match… bookmakers according to them put a mistake in favour of Ghana. It is a fact that there was a bet on the match,” Danny Jordaan stated.



He added, “How is it that there is a betting spike just before the penalty happens… so it means they knew when to bet because it is online betting.”



According to Jordaan, SAFA cannot determine at what point when the betting spike happened since its in the jurisdiction of FIFA to determine.



South Africa lost by 1-0 to Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, November 14 The Black Stars scored their lone goal through a penalty converted by Captain Andre Ayew after Daniel Amartey was fouled the box by his opponent.



However, South Africa who are not happy with the decision taken by the Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye have lodged a complaint to FIFA to investigate issues of alleged match-fixing in the game.







