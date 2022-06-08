There is chance for any Ghanaian player to make World Cup squad - Attamah Larweh

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh is hopeful of making the cut for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He says that there is a lot from now till the World Cup which will come off in November this year in the Gulf State.



According to the former Tema Youth player, many players who are currently in the Black Stars camp may not make the trip to Qatar as they could be injured, and lose form among others.



Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before playing a 1-1 draw with their fierce rivals at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



A Thomas Partey goal which passed through Francis Uzoho was enough for Ghana to qualify via the away goal rule.



It will be Ghana's fourth time at the FIFA World Cup has been at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions with the farthest being the quarter-finals.



In an interview with Angel TV, the former Ghana U-20 star who has been snubbed by the technical handlers of the Black Stars says that there is a chance for any player to make it to the Mundial.



“Every player has a chance; I am saying this because a lot of things can happen in the upcoming season. The season will soon start and no one is guaranteed of a starting spot at the club level. Maybe, players in camp at the moment will not go to the World Cup, they may be invited but will not get playing time. Sorry for saying this, some players may also get injured, so every player has a chance” he said.



Attamah Larweh helped his Turkish side win the Turkish Cup.



Ghana returns to action on Friday, June 10, 2022. It will be a game against Japan in the Kirin Cup tournament.



Ghana is in the same group as Korean Republic, Portugal and Uruguay in group H.