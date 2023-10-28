‘There are no words to describe our sadness’ – Kotoko mourns club legend Joe Debrah

Sports News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have reacted to the passing of one of its legends, Joe Debrah.



Joe Debrah, was confirmed dead on Friday, October 27. The sad news was broken by former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe.



In a post on social media, Anthony Baffoe wished the late Joe Debrah a good rest as he appealed to the public to take care of their health.



“Joe Debrah Asante Kotoko and Ghana Legend has passed .. li-llāhi wa-ʾinnā ʾilayhi rājiʿūna), Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return..rest well Big Joe..please



“Let’s take care of our health since we don’t know of tomorrow,” Anthony Baffoe said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



Reacting to the passing of the legendary striker, Asante Kotoko in a post on social media said there are no words to describe the sadness the death has caused the club.



