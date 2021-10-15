There are no easy matches in the Ghana Premier League – Fabio Gama

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama believes that the Ghana Premier League is very competitive.



Gama experienced Ghana football for the first time following his surprise move to the Porcupine Warriors.



The Brazilian signed a two-year deal as a free agent in October 2020, seven months after he was released by Swedish second-tier side Jönköpings Södra IF.



Gama adapted quickly and emerged as one of the best players of last season.



Unfortunately for him, Asante Kotoko couldn't win a trophy as their sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak bagged a domestic double.



Reflecting on his debut season, Gama said "Tough games? We have a lot. There were great games against WAFA, the two games against Hearts were very tough."



"In Ghana, there are no easy matches because all the teams come to beat Kotoko 100%. So, this makes all matches more difficult for us, but we could have done better in some of them," he told JoyNews.



Gama is hoping to win a trophy in the upcoming season which will commence on October 29.



