'There are many job opportunities in sports' - Director-General of NSA

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has said, sports have the potential to create job opportunities for the youth and aged if given the needed attention.



According to Prof. Twumasi, sports was a big industry, that provides opportunities in the areas of coaching, medicine, psychology and other areas, hence the need for more investments in the sector.



He said the government would continue to embark on regular talent identification especially at the grassroots to unearth more talents for the nation in sports.



Prof. Twumasi made these remarks at the 4th edition of the National Cross Country 2022, held at the Akim Oda Sports Stadium in the Brim Central Municipality on the subject "Running Towards the 13th Africa Games”.



He, however, noted that athletics and football should not be the only disciplines with regular contests, but volleyball, boxing and others must also be given the needed priority.



Prof. Twumasi praised the President for his contributions to the country's sporting infrastructure, following the construction of multi-purpose stadiums in various parts of the country.



Mr Kwame Seth Acheampong, District Chief Executive for Akyem Achiase on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister, expressed his appreciation to the NSA for giving them the opportunity to host the 4th National Cross-Country Event.



He was pleased that the competition drew a large number of athletes and spectators, adding that, it was a sign that, sports was a tool for ensuring national unity.



The 10-kilometre race drew over 190 male and female participants from the country's 16 administrative regions.



Amponsah William of the Central Region took first place in the men's category with a time of 28:16.71, followed by Koogo Atia of the North East Region, with 29:25.61, and Aziz Mohammed of the Central Region picking the third place with a time of 29:25.61.



Lariba Juliana of Upper East took first place in the women's category with a time of 35:07.90, followed by Sherifa Moro of Ashanti Region in second place with a time of 35:41.51 and Titi Rosina of Upper West in third place with a time of 35:52.35.



The Central Region was the overall regional best for males, with Upper West second and Ashanti Region third, while Upper West was the overall regional best for females, with Ashanti Region second and Upper East Region third.