The world would enjoy watching Black Stars at 2022 World Cup - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic at 2022 World Cup



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has declared that the Black Stars would be a delight to watch at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars qualified to play at the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia four years ago, beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a spot in Qatar.



The draw for the tournament which takes place in November was held on Friday, April 1 with the Black Stars being drawn with Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic.



Reacting to the draw, Okraku said, “The spirit around the team has now changed and I believe that given the draw that we had, our team will be very competitive. Obviously, there are setting decisions that we need to make to set the ball rolling but Portugal – yes, Uruguay – yes, and Korean Republic, we will make it.”



“Preparations for this adventure started at the AFCON. We picked up the pieces, we engaged in those two very big games.



“So beyond that, I am sure we will regroup, I believe we are very optimistic as to how the team will look like. Some additions, the coach permitting I believe we will enjoy ourselves in Qatar and the world will enjoy the Black Stars,” he added.



The 2022 World Cup will be played between November and December in Qatar.