The world cup is a capital-intensive venture – Yaw Boateng Gyan on Black Stars expenditure

Sports News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Management Member of the Black Stars of Ghana, Yaw Boateng Gyan, posits any country ready to compete in the world cup should be ready to commit huge sums of money to their team.



He expressed displeasure at the constant criticism by Ghanaians, particularly journalists who should know better, of the cost involved in preparing and sending the Black Stars to the world cup and other tournaments.



The Black Stars of Ghana, as part of preparation towards the 2022 Qatar World Cup has played two friendly matches, one with Brazil and another with Nicaragua.



After these games, it was rumoured the government released an amount of $800,000 to the team in preparation for the matches. This claim led to backlash from journalists and Ghanaians who described that amount as too high, especially at a time the country was in an economic/ financial crisis.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA), however, came out to debunk the rumours, saying they had received no such amount from the government.



Addressing the rumours and their associated criticisms, the Sports Administrator, said, “Some sports presenters were saying the amount was too huge and wanted me to explain. I told them if we are ready to go to the world cup, then we need to be ready to bear the cost.”



With Ghana having qualified for the tournament, he asserts the team has to make the nation proud, and no cost will be spared in ensuring they excel.



Comparing the value of Ghana being represented in the tournament to the cost, he maintains the benefits outweigh the cost, with the cost being money well spent.



“If the preparation is not strong, then you will end up disgracing yourself and the nation. The amount spent on the team is assumed to be $800,000 but ask yourself how much the professionals in Europe and the players our team will be competing against earn. If the opponents hear the country is criticizing the team for the supposed $800,000 expenditure, then they will psychologically run you down,” he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya in a special Happy 98.9FM World Cup Dialogue on how the African teams can break the quarter-final jinx.



Yaw Boateng Gyan charged journalists to educate the public on the cost and preparation involved in qualifying and participating in the world cup and its associated benefits.