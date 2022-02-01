The wins, losses and terminations: Hughton’s record before Black Stars job

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



The search for the next Black Stars coach has been narrowed down to two persons with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government on opposing sides.



It is now a dog-fight between former Norwich coach Chris Hughton and Dortmund first team assistant coach Otto Addo.



Per reports, the FA favours Otto Addo who they reckon can oversee the long-term project they intend to underake.



Government, on the other hand, is impressing upon the FA to accept Chris Hughton whom they see as best fit for the job.



As the argument continues over which one of them deserves to be appointed as the next Black Stars coach, GhanaWeb takes a look at the managerial record of Chris Hughton.



Tottenham Hotspur



Chris Hughton served as Tottenham coach from 1993 to 2007. He was in charge of reserve sides before being promoted to first team coach in 2001.



With Hughton on board as the coach, Tottenham finished in fifth place for two consecutive seasons while also winning the Football League Cup in 1998–99.



On October 25, 2007, Hughton was dismissed as assistant manager along with then manager Jol following a UEFA Cup home defeat in the group stages to Getafe.



Republic of Ireland



Chris Hughton was the assistant coach of Ireland from 2003 to 2005 serving under head coach Brian Kerr.



Newcastle



In February 2008, Hughton was handed a first team coaching role by Newcastle United. He was promoted to caretaker manager and subsequently handed permanent role after impressing in acting capacity.



He was sacked in 2011 after a defeat to West Bromwich Albion. The decision by the club was heavily criticized by some known football stars and supporters.



Birmingham



Later that year, Chris Hughton was handed the coaching role at championship club Birmingham. Hughton guided the Birmingham to a fourth-place finish in the Championship. They lost the play-offs to Blackpool.



Norwich City



Hughton joined Norwich in the Premier League after a successful spell at Birmingham. He managed to keep the club in the league but was sacked in 2014. Norwich were 17th on the league log at the time he was sacked.



Brighton and Hove Albion



Chris Hughton was announced as head coach of Brighton and Hove Albion in 2014. He renewed his contract in 2016 and guided Brighton to a Premier League qualification a year later.



He made history in May 2018 as the first black coach to win the Premier League Manager of the Month Award.



On May 13, 2019, Hughton was dismissed by Brighton following a poor run of three wins in 23 games in the Premier League, leaving the club 17th on the table.



Nottingham Forest



In 2020, Hughton was handed the coaching role at Nottingham Forest and helped them secure their place in the Championship.



He was fired in September 2021 following a run of bad results for Forest. The poor form has been largely due to the absence of seven players. Five of the players returned to their parent clubs after the 2020/2021 seasons while the other two were sold by the club.



Author: Perez Erzoah-Kwaw



