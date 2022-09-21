The win against KV Kortrijk gives us a lot of confidence – Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru has reacted to RSC Anderlecht’s big win against KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.



The midfielder was in action for his team on Sunday and put on a top performance to help his team.



On the matchday, Majeed Ashimeru was on the scoresheet where he scored with a header.



Speaking in a post-match interview, the midfielder said the win is important as it gives RSC Anderlecht confidence going forward.



"It was important that we won. We wanted to show what Anderlecht stands for. Normally I don't score with my head. It's my second header of my career,” the Ghana midfielder said.



Majeed Ashimeru added, "It has been some time since the supporters saw us play like this. Now we can clear our heads in the ten-day break. I think this is a new start and gives us confidence."



The midfielder after missing out on selection for the latest Ghana squad will have no part to play when the Black Stars take on Brail later this week on Friday.