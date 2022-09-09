The untold yet crucial role Alhaji Grusah played in Abedi Pele's marriage to Maha Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Alhaji Grusah may have touched the lives of many by giving them a platform to be career footballers but his impact on the game certainly go beyond just discovering, nurturing, and selling football talents.



Alhaji Grusah's 'godfather’ role in football has seen him impact many football personalities and not just those who transited through his King Faisal Babies football club.



Alhaji Grusah’s engagement in sports exposed him to several key personalities, one of which happens to be the father-in-law of Ghanaian and African football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele.



Alhaji Grusah brought this to light in his interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah where he disclosed the role he played in the union between Abedi Pele and now Maha Ayew.



Per his narrative, the father of Maha Ayew was initially dragging his feat on their relationship and gave unfavorable response to Abedi’s proposal to marry Maha.



Alhaji Grusah got wind of the situation and used his influence to get his friend to agree to the union between his daughter and Abedi Pele.



Grusah has no regrets about doing that and is full of praise for Maha Ayew whom he describes as “very respectful”



“I was part of the entourage that secured Abedi’s marriage. Maha’s father was my very good friend. Abedi went with a delegation but Maha’s father denied them. He was dilly-dallying with them so I was told. I went and secured the marriage. Mahama is a very respectful lady,” he said.



Abedi Pele and Maha Ayew have been married for the past 35 years with the marriage producing three children.



Dede, Jordan, and Imani are products of the marriage with the two boys being professional footballers.



Andre Ayew currently plays for Al-Sadd in Saudi Arabia whiles Jordan is on the books of English side Crystal Palace. Imani on the other hand is a model.