The untold story of how Sarfo Gyamfi snubbed a handshake from Liberia's president, Samuel Doe

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

It seems not shaking hands with presidents was a thing for Sarfo Gyamfi as legendary goalkeeper, Mohammed Odoom has revealed that he handed similar treatment to a Liberian president before the infamous one with the late Jerry John Rawlings.



According to the former Black Stars goalkeeper, Sarfo Gyamfi's refusal to shake hands with Jerry John Rawlings during a clash with Accra Hearts of Oak which resulted in his ban was not the first as the Kotoko legend had earlier done it on a national assignment in Liberia.



Mohammed Odoom said Sarfo Gyamfi before a final game at a mini tournament in Liberia refused to shake the hand of the President but ended up scoring to win the trophy for Ghana.



He added that Sarfo Gyamfi after scoring to win the game for Ghana removed his jersey and presented himself to the Liberian president.



"I played in the game when Sarfo Gyamfi refused to shake the hand of Rawlings but he did that to Liberia's president first. He used the same style to snub Rawlings during the game against Hearts of Oak"



"We were in Liberia to play a tournament, he refused to shake the hand of the president and he scored to win the trophy for Ghana."



"He didn't greet the president during the inspection because of instructions from his juju man. He presented himself to the president with his jersey as the one who didn't shake him during the presentation," Odoom said.



In the words of another Asante Kotoko legend Joe Debrah, Sarfo Gyamfi also refused to shake hands with Jerry John Rawlings because of juju.



“You know there are ways and means in football," Joe Debrah indirectly refereeing to juju in Twi." So, Sarfo Gyamfi told us that he was directed that if exchange pleasantries with Rawlings we will lose the match, so he didn’t shake hands with him, that is what he told us,” Joe Debrah said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



