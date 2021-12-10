The two goals proves my quality- Kotoko's Cameroonian striker George Mfegue

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Asante Kotoko forward, Gorge Mfegue has said his two goals against King Faisal are proof of his qualities as a potent forward.



The Cameroonian import scored double in Kotoko's 3-2 defeat to King Faisal on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League(GPL).



Mfegue slotted in a rebound from close range for his debut goal before connecting Imoro Ibrahim's cross with a beautiful harder for his second.



He expressed his delight to the club's media: "I am happy that I scored not just once but twice on the day"



Goals are part of the reasons I am here and so I am elated that I showed people; the fans that I have that quality." he added



Mfegue following the brace has set sight on increasing his tally for the Porcupines in the subsequent games.



"I wish to score more goals in the coming games and most importantly help my team to win.



He concluded it was a bittersweet day after his goals could not get Kotoko the win.



"It would have been an excellent day for me if we had won, but sadly we didn’t and that puts a dent on my goals but we have moved now."



Following the loss, Asante Kotoko recorded their first defeat of the season.