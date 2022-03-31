The top five African players to miss 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Some big names from Africa will miss out on the global finale after failing to qualify for the Mundial.



African football players Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Riyad Mahrez are among those who will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Victor Osimhen



Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup following a 1-1 draw in Abuja with Ghana. The Super Eagles drew 0-0 with the Black Stars in the first leg but were eliminated due to the away goal rule.



Victor Osimhen of Napoli played for the Super Eagles but failed to make an impact in either the home or away leg.



Mohamed Salah



Egypt lost on penalties against Senegal in a World Cup play-off tie in Dakar, resulting in a rematch of the AFCON final.



The Pharoahs surrendered their first-leg lead to lose on penalties against the Teranga Lions at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium.



Pierre Aubameyang



Pierre-Emerick Following his high-profile departure from Arsenal, Aubameyang made headlines in 2022 after joining Barcelona on a free transfer.



Despite scoring two key goals in qualification, Gabon were edged out of a CAF play-off position by Egypt's Mo Salah.



Franck Kessie



Franck Kessie, the AC Milan midfielder, is poised for a vital few months at the San Siro, as his contract with Stefano Pioli's team expires at the conclusion of the season.



Regardless of his next club transfer, he will not be at the World Cup because Ivory Coast were defeated in the final group game by Cameroon, allowing the Indomitable Lions to advance in their stead.



Riyad Mahrez



Algeria were shocked at home in Blida as Cameroon came back from a goal down on aggregate to secure a nail-biting qualification to Qatar 2022. The 2019 AFCON champions won the opening leg 1-0 in Yaounde on Friday.



However, the Dessert Foxes were defeated by the Indomitable Lions courtesy to a last-gasp goal by Karl Toko Ekambi.