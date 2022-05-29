The time has come to say goodbye to the national team – Alfred Duncan retires from Black Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan has announced his retirement from the Ghana national team.



According to the player, the time has come to call it time at the Black Stars after constant discrimination by those with power at the GFA.



“The time has come to say goodbye to the national team. My heart is sad because I wanted to write a piece of history with the Ghanaian national team but they NEVER gave me the chance to prove it.



"When you are never considered and there is nothing you can do to change the situation, mentally it becomes more difficult. I have been humiliated, discriminated against and left aside for years even though I have tried to keep the doors open all the time,” Alfred Duncan is quoted to have said by ace broadcaster Saddick Adams.



Alfred Duncan adds, “The President of the GFA, Kwesi Appiah, Avram Grant, and CK Akonnor know perfectly well what I mean and how they treated me. For the person that I am, I don’t deserve everything they put me through and for this reason, I put an end to a story that never began.”



Alfred Duncan, 29, has constantly been overlooked for a place in the Ghana national team even when he is in top form.



He is a talent that could have played a huge role for the national team.