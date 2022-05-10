Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hooliganism has been a canker in football for ages. The term is defined as a disorderly or violent behaviour perpetrated by supporters at the match venue.



There are some venues which have been characterized by such acts as supporters of the home team tend to indulge in hooliganism often.



Just like any other league in the world, there are such venues in Ghana football as well.



Here are the three most violent football venues in Ghana



Agyemang Badu Park





Nana Agyemang Badu Park is the home venue for Ghana Premier League(GPL) side, Aduana Stars.



Travelling fans, match officials, and away teams have suffered attacks from the home supporters on countless occasions at the venue.



In 2019, when Aduana played Medeama in the Normalization Committee(NC) tournament, referee Emmanuel Eshun and his two assistants were attacked, as play was interrupted severally during the crunch tie at Dorma Ahenkro.



Objects were thrown at the match officials and further held hostage due to what the fans claimed to be bad officiating.



The then-head coach of Medeama, Samuel Boadu, expressed his disappointment after the game.



"It's sad that the game ended the way it did," Boadu said, as reported by his club's official website.



"We don't need this in our football. I am very sad. The Ghana Football Association has a lot of work to do to curb this phenomenon. We can't continue to have such a situation pertaining at our league centres," he added.



The Disciplinary Committee later sanctioned Aduana for the fans' behaviour.



”In view of the plea of guilt and mitigation put in by the club before the Disciplinary Committee, the club is hereby handed a two-match ban from using the Nana Agyeman Badu Park, Dormaa as its home venue.



"In this respect, the temporary home ban imposed on the club by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association would be lifted after Aduana Stars serves its next home ban.



"Additionally, the club is fined GH₵3,000 payable to the GFA within 14 days from the date of communication of this decision.



"The Club shall be liable to a further fine of GH₵2,000 if it fails to furnish the Disciplinary Committee with evidence of actions it claims to have embarked upon to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents at its home venue, including evidence of a complaint lodged with the police.”





Aliu Mahama stadium



The Aliu Mahama Stadium serves as the home venue for several clubs in Tamale- both top flight and lower division sides.



GPL side Real Tamale United use the venue for their home matches. It is one of the stadiums that cannot escape supporters' violence.



The are many hooliganism incidents that have been recorded at the venue with the last one occurring in 2022.



Match officials who officiated RTU's 1-1 draw with Aduana were attacked which to the home side being handed a band.



GFA's statement on the ban reads: "The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the Tamale Stadium indefinitely with immediate effect.



"This decision was taken following assaults on the Match Officials by the home supporters in the Ghana Premier League match between Real Tamale United FC and Aduana FC on Sunday, March 20, 2022".



"The Competitions Department of the GFA will now fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Real Tamale United FC with due regard to the distance to be travelled by the away teams."



RTU served two home matches ban as a result.



It will be recalled that RTU were handed a six-home banned for a similar situation back in 2012.



Golden City Park



The Berekum Golden City park cannot escape a mention in terms of hooliganism in Ghana Football.



In 2019, the Normalisation Committee in a letter signed by deputy general secretary Alex Asante banned the venue due to a fans clash which led to some sustaining severe injuries.



GPL side Berekum Chelsea, who used the venue for their home match came up against Asante Kotoko in the NC Special Competition.



The home side and the travelling fans clashed, which led to a Kotoko official, Dr Amo Sarpong firing a warning shot amidst the confusion.



Sarpong was said to be attacked right after the shot. He left the venue soaked with blood and was taken to the hospital.





Writer's pick:



These hooligans go scot-free, attend the next home game and assault referees and away fans. Perhaps, the ban and fines imposed on the clubs are not hash enough for them to try and avoid the sanctions that come with hooliganism by their fans.



It is obvious the fans need to change but the GFA can also make them change with heavy sanctions.



The Ghana Police Service also need to step up and treat such hoodlums who violated with impunity the laws of this country in accordance with the law.



Football fans are no exceptions to the rule so when a violent activity occurs at a football venue, it should not be treated as a 'football issue' but as a criminal issue that is supposed to trigger arrests.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







