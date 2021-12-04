The team is improving - Thomas Partey after Man Utd defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Thomas Partey says the Arsenal team is improving despite his side's latest defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.



Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey played the entire duration of their English Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.



Arsenal fans have descended heavily on the Ghanaian midfielder for his poor showing on Thursday night against Manchester United as they lost 3-2.



It was a game of two fallen giants who are struggling for form and consistency but the game was entertaining with goals and a lot of talking points.



Thomas Partey who shone in last season's fixture at Old Trafford was a passenger as the game passed him by.



The Ghana international was speaking after Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United and says he must improve.



"I think the team came out to win, we did everything we could, we played well, we created a lot of chances and I think that we were unlucky," Partey told the in house Arsenal media.



"They scored two goals and then a penalty. The team tried to improve, go forward and look for a goal, for the equaliser, but in the end it’s football, we have to forget about this game, we have to think of our next game, we have to do better and also to win.



"The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best. For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best, because the team needs me, the team needs us.



"I think we’re improving each day and it’s gonna be good. If we want to be at the top it’s normal that we have to fight, we have to be under control and try to win the games."