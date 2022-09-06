The target of RTU is to retain premiership status next season – David Abagna

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United (RTU) poster boy, David Abagna has indicated that it will be difficult for the club to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Original FM in an interview, the former Ashanti Gold SC attacking midfielder said RTU will target doing well in the upcoming campaign to ensure it avoids relegation.



“It’s not possible that RTU can win the GPL but we will make all effort to retain in the league. Because of new recruitment in the technical team, it will take time for us but we have a quality team to compete with the Ghana premier league,” David Abagna said.



The RTU poster boy added, “I love RTU need to have a better structure for the club. The management has to manage things well and through that, RTU will be best among the top five best clubs in Ghana.”



Last season, David Abagna displayed top form at the start of the campaign but missed a number of games in the second round due to an injury setback.



He is now fit and ready to start the new football season.