The 'stupid' tackle from our player changed the game - Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Sporting Director of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions has bemoaned the red card that changed the complexion of their matchday 26 games against Hearts of Oak on Friday.



Hearts of Oak handed the newly-promoted side a 3-0 win to cement their push for a top-four finish with the league title out of sight with 8 matches to end the season.



He says that his side was very well in the game until that tackle reduced his side to ten men.



Abdul Rashid Abubakar of Accra Lions was given his marching orders after a savage tackle on Obeng Junior forcing the attacker out to be replaced by Isaac Agyenim Boateng.



Speaking at the post-match conference, Ibrahim Tanko labelled the attack from his player as stupid.



“We started very well, after ten minutes our players drew back which was not good. Also, the red card that we received, it was very stupid from our player excuse me to say and that is what changed the game”, he told StarTimes.



Hearts of Oak's impressive start paid off as Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's pass located Salifu Ibrahim who sent a shot goalwards but goalkeeper Appiah saved it before Barnieh tucked home the rebound to give Hearts the lead in the 11th minute.



A 55th-minute goal from Isaac Agyenim Boateng and a late second from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh wrapped up a 3-0 win for Hearts.





