The story of how Black Stars players threatened to boycott football match over bonuses in 1951

Black Stars and bonuses issue became the most topical issue in Ghana after the team's embarrassing campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



The Black Stars according to former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah refused to train before the last group game against Portugal because of unpaid bonuses.



Ghana legend, Rev. Osei Kofi also revealed that the bonus and boycotting of games also happened during the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, it has emerged that Black Stars' bonus and match boycotting can be traced to the early 1950s when the Ghana national team was formed and they started playing official games.



Black Stars players in the words of the late CK Gyamfi threatened to boycott a game after the Akwei-led Ghana Football Association refused to pay them two extra pounds for pocket money.



The first no money, no match mantra happened in the camp of the Black Stars 71 years ago during the team's tour in Europe.



CK Gyamfi stated added that Wallace Johnson was asked to leave the team and Tim Darbah was stripped of his captaincy after the two championed the 'no money, no match' mantra.



