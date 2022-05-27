The story of how Azumah Nelson met his long-term manager Yaw Afari

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

The relationship between boxing icon Azumah Nelson and his manager, Yaw Sakyi Afari is one to savour as the two enjoy an admirable and mutually-respectful relationship.



In the public space, the two men, distinguished and accomplished in their respective areas of endeavour give off relationship goals akin to that of ‘father and son.



Yaw Sakyi Afari is an erudite and zestful media personality and Azumah is a man who needs no introduction. His achievements which rank him as one of the continent’s greatest sporting personalities is not unknown to anyone.



But the relationship between the two men existed not until 2010 when Yaw Sakyi was introduced to Azumah Nelson by his UK friend and pastor at his wedding.



The two struck up a conversation but at that point there was no mention of Yaw Sakyi handling Azumah’s affairs.



The idea of Yaw Sakyi becoming Azumah manager was birthed when the mutual friend of the two distinguished personalities called Yaw Sakyi and held talks with him over handling a project which was going to make use of Azumah’s name and image.



There, the relationship begun and blossomed to the ‘father and son’ affair that is much cherished and adorned by Ghanaians.



Yaw Sakyi on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check spoke highly of the legendary boxer and affirmed his willingness to serve him.



He also made some interesting revelations about Azumah Nelson and gave some detailed information about the man every Ghanaian loves.



