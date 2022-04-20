The story behind Eddie Nketiah’s move to Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah has revealed how he ended up at Chelsea Football Academy during his childhood days.



Narrating how he ended up at Chelsea, Eddie Nketiah disclosed that he was caught between choosing to play for The Blues or Charlton but had to turn down the Chelsea move due to the distance.



“I went for a tournament and I got picked by Charlton and Chelsea but Charlton was closer, I knew the guy had come to see a few of my games,” the now Arsenal player said.



The former England u-21 had a torrid time at Charlton and had to depart the club to Chelsea because he wanted enough opportunity to showcase his talent.



“I started going there, but to be honest I didn’t really like going there, I felt different. I went to one tournament I wasn’t playing enough,” Eddie Nketia said on The Beautiful Game Podcast show.



He added, “my dad said that’s all right let's try Chelsea and see…They had some trials with 120 kids. My mum said I should wear some bright stuff to get their attention and I think it worked because two of us got through.”



He narrated that after settling in at Chelsea, his family booked a trip to Ghana for vacation and had to join them after impressing his coaches to enrol him in the academy.



“We went through another trial, this time with the actual team but I had a trip booked to Ghana after 4 and half weeks, I played more and scored more. My dad said he paid for t trip so we have to go. So I got in and played for Chelsea’s under 9 and 10s and basically, the academy,” the former *Leeds United striker said.



Nketia later switched to join Arsenal at the youth level where he went through the ranks and ended up being offered his first professional deal.



Currently, the striker is yet to decide on which national team he would represent at the international level.



