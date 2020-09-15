Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Samsung

The sound of innovative technology

Samsung

Few things get the party started as well as really good music - clear, crisp sound that brings a level of depth and richness that gets everyone in the mood to escape and unwind.



Fortunately, Samsung has captured this need in a range of expertly engineered devices made to be enjoyed. Samsung’s range of sound towers pair perfectly with wide screen TV’s – an all in one form factor with seamless wireless connectivity.



The Sound Tower is a party speaker range that comes with bi-directional sound ideal for large spaces along with DJ effects, Karaoke and LED Party Lights.



“The range turns any party into an event. We’re pleased to introduce the one and only, innovative bi-directional design. The double-sided speakers deliver powerful sound both ways, filling up any large space.



There is no doubt that the 2020 range of Sound Tower will light up any party. ” said Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Central Africa.



Sound Tower comes with the world’s first Atmos technology for an elevated sound experience. These devices have been tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California to give you perfectly balanced and room-filling sound.



Get ready to bring life to any party through exceptionally loud and crisp sound quality with their 1,500 watt output, built-in woofer and bi-directional sound. These speakers offer everything one needs for a party – Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke and LED Party Lights.



The Samsung MX-T70 and MX-T50 Sound Tower series is specially designed for in-home entertainment, spanning musical gigs to small gatherings to movie watching with family.



These are superior speakers that sport the next-generation premium design which will definitely grab the attention of guests. The new Sound Tower line-up features Bi-directional Sound that disperses sound evenly covering a wider range.



It also delivers exceptionally loud and crisp sound quality with no distortion at high volumes even at a powerful output ranging from 500 watts and 1,500 watts.



The series comes equipped with a variety of party and audio features like Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke, LED Party Lights among others, adding more life to the party.



The 10-inch built-in woofer provides enhanced bass performance with a long excursion bass unit in the MX-T70 Sound Tower device.



And you can double the fun with seamless connectivity on the speakers. The models feature multiple USB ports, multi-connection options through Bluetooth and Group Play, which allows up to 10 Sound Tower speakers with one audio source.



Additionally, the speakers are splash proof making them a perfect companion at get-togethers.



The Sound Tower series will surely take party anthems to the next level and allow consumers to enjoy deep bass for those dance floor filling tunes. Pressing play never sounded this good.

