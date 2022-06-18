The sensational 1957 match between Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko 1957 match surfaces



On November 10, 1957, Accra Great Olympics engaged rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in a very sensational football match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The stadium was filled with rafters as supporters from the two clubs thronged the stadium in their numbers to watch an entertaining fixture between two of the oldest clubs in Ghana.



There were so many rituals performed before the match by supporters of the two functions.



Although it was very rare to find players from the African continent wearing boots for a football match, Ghanaian players felt more comfortable in them as they wore jerseys as well.



The home team, Accra Great Olympics scored the first goal in the match but the Porcupine Warriors restored parity in the game in the final two minutes of the game.



Confusion broke after the final whistle and a Kotoko player had to be whisked away from the pitch after he got himself injured.



The video which captures a memorable moment in Ghana club football history was played months after the country gained independence.



