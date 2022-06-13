The secret is about the fitness we have attained - Coach Moari of Akatsi All Stars FC

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Akatsi All Stars have secured a respectable position of 6th on the Zone Three League Table of the just-ended 2021/22, Division, One League season.



This is the first time in about eight seasons that a newly promoted team from the Volta region is surviving the Division One League.



For Akatsi All-Stars, the season has been “tough”, the newly-promoted side defied all odds to obtain 42 points after defeating Hearts of Lions 1-0 at the WAFA Park in Sogakofe to complete the season.



Selasi Vormawor’s 81th-minute goal was enough revenge on Kpando Hearts of Lions to take his goal tally for the season to sixteen goals.



Hearts of Lions in the first round defeated Akatsi All Stars 3-0 at the Kpando Park on Match Day 15 to end the first round.



Both teams dominated the ball and had several chances blown away, Akatsi All Stars took advantage and snatched an opportunity ahead of Hearts of Lions.



Head Coach of Akatsi All Stars, Francis Makiya Moari who is excited about the team’s achievement of surviving the league said he feels “very positive and impressive”



Coach Moari took over a struggling Akatsi side when their former head coach Emmanuel Bulley resigned for personal reasons after 22 matches.



The former assistant coach at Berekum Chelsea then led the team through their remaining eight (8) matches, where he won six, drew one, and lost one.



He is hopeful of setting a realistic target with the Management of Akatsi All Stars for a possible promotion to the Premier League next season.



“Morale is high the boys are enjoying, they are happy.”



“The secret is about the fitness we have attained, I feel very happy we’ve made this history. I’ll try and set a realistic target with management, this is only sustainability but next season, we will try as much as possible to see if we can qualify for the premiership,” Coach Moari said.



“When I came I saw that the team was lacking one component of the game of football, I realize they have full potential and talent so I told them we are not in the preseason but we will do a lot of preseason activities," he added.



“I took them through fitness, you realize that anytime they play the boys are very fit in both halves,” he said.



Akatsi All Stars completed their debut season with 42 points from thirty (30) matches. They won twelve, drew six (6), and lost 12 games, placing two steps below regional compatriots, Kpando Hearts of Lions who finished the league 4th with 52 points.