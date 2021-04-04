The resurrection of Jesus Christ is our hope - Fr Benuyenah

Religion of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Fr Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of the Hohoe St Augustine Roman Catholic Church, has said Christ’s resurrection from the dead was the hope for humanity.



“There is power in the resurrection of Jesus Christ when you are confronted with series of situations, there is the hope we have in the resurrected Christ and God will not allow us to remain in our pains.”



Fr Benuyenah in a sermon on Resurrection Sunday, themed: “The Resurrection is our Hope” said “if the resurrection is not your hope, then, your coming to Church is in vain. The Bible tells us in John 19:30 that he released his spirit. He died on the cross after he said it is finished.”



He said there was power in the resurrection of Jesus Christ adding that when you are confronted with series of situations, there is the hope we have in the resurrected Jesus.



“God will not allow us to remain in our pains. I am assuring you all that there is a resurrection after every pain and every tribulation. You have been with Christ Jesus.”



Fr Benuyenah said “the Lord is saying he will never reject you or turn you away. God has written a will for you and that is John 6:39-40.



“And this is the will of God that I should not lose even one of all those He has given me, but that I should raise them up at the last day. For it, my father's will that all who see his Son and believe in him should have eternal life and I will raise them to up on the last day.”



He said if Christians believed in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, they shall surely rise with him on the last day.



“You, who everyone takes for granted will rise in the Lord because of your sufferings in the Cross. Let this be your hope that when the trumpet is sounded on the last day, you shall rise with Christ. I pray for the church, that the church may believe in the risen Lord, that heaven may be our portion.”