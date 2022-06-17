The rescue mission is on – Eleven Wonders coach confident of surviving relegation

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Eleven Wonders head coach, Prince Coffie, is targeting a win in their last game of the season against Aduana Stars at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Wonders must beat Aduana Stars to have a chance of avoiding relegation in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The Techiman-based team surviving relegation will also depend on the results of WAFA and King Faisal.



Coach Coffie, who is yet to lose a game since taking over the club, believes the rescue mission is on course.



“At all cost, we must win against Aduana Stars. We must not drop points in this game. I have psyched the players, and they are poised for action”, he told Happy FM.



“Since I joined Eleven Wonders, we have not lost any game at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. It’s a must-win game, and we will all go out against Aduana Stars. The rescue mission is on”.



Eleven Wonders is placed 16th on the league table with 37 points.