‘The referee was good’ - Alhaji Grusah after King Faisal’s win over Aduana Stars

• Alhaji Grusah has praised referee Eric Sefa Antwi’s performance in King Faisal’s game against Aduana Stars



• He said the GPL will improve with excellent officiating from the referees



• King Faisal beat Aduana Stars 3-1 in Dormaa



Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has showered praises on referee Eric Sefa Antwi for his performance in his team’s away game against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



Referee Eric Sefa Antwi was at the centre of the action at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II in Dormaa on Sunday, November 7, 2021, when King Faisal had their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



A brace from striker Osman Ibrahim helped King Faisal to break Aduana Stars’ 46 home games unbeaten run in the Premier League.



“It was a very good game yesterday at the Dormaa park but I must say that my boys played so well and the victory was very deserved…The referee was very good; he did so well on the day,” Alhaji Grunsah praised the referee in an interview on Hot FM.



He added that away teams can win games like this if they get fair officiating from the referees in the Ghana Premier League.



“If Ghana will continue to have such good performances from officiating officials, then our football will surely get to the level, we all expected”.



” I remember the days of referee Justice Abban who frequently was representing Ghana in AFCON, I believe we must get to that level again, and let’s also not forget Mr. Alex Kotey who is referee’s manager now at GFA, he is doing so well to lift the image of referees again,” he stated.







