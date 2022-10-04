The quality of Ghana’s team was displayed in match against Brazil, Nicaragua match - Didi Dramani

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Black Stars assistant coach, Masu-ud Didi Dramani, has disclosed that the technical team showcased Ghana’s quality players in their recent matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Coach Otto Addo named a different starting line-up in Ghana’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil and also named a different side in the Black Stars' 1-0 win over Nicaragua.



Explaining why the technical team chose that approach, coach Didi Dramani stated that the best quality players in the team were used for the two matches.



"What you see is what is available and the quality, in my opinion, is what we have at the moment. The likes of Jordan, Partey, Kudus, Djiku, Salisu, Kofi Kyereh, Amartey, Inaki, Andre etc. just to mention but a few," he said.



Didi Dramani noted that with the support of Ghanaians the Black Stars would have a strong mental fortitude to prepare for the tournament.



"We all need to acknowledge that when we are aligned in our thinking that we have what it takes to bring back the love of football in our country, then it’s everyone’s duty to play a role in this process,” Didi Dramani stated.



