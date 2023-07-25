The quality in our league now is low and that’s the fact – Gladson Awako

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has given his assessment of the local league in Ghana.



Comparing the present to the past, the veteran player says he believes the quality in the league now is low.



With this in mind, Gladson Awako has admonished Medeama SC and Dreams FC to lower expectations ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.



“The performance of Medeama and Dreams FC in the just ended season wasn't that bad, especially from where they (Medeama) emerged from to snap the league and how Dreams FC also snapped the FA Cup. But I will advise them to lower their expectations going to Africa.



“My reason is premised on the fact that the quality in our league now cannot be compared to what we used to have in the past where Kotoko and Hearts dominated Africa.



"During my time at Berekum Chelsea, most of our players were top quality yet we couldn't make it out of the group stages. Comparatively, the quality of players in our league currently is below that standard. They should therefore lower their expectations,” Gladson Awako told Akoma FM in an interview.



On Tuesday, July 25, Medeama SC and Dreams FC will know their opponent for the preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF inter-club competitions.