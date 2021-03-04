Religion of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Parliament Chapel International

‘The prophetic insight of the month of march’ - Apostle Francis Amoako Attah reveals

Francis Amoako Attah, founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International

The founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has revealed the prophetic insight of the month of March, which according to him has a significant bearing in the progress of Ghana.



Speaking on Angel Fm on Tuesday, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said it wasn’t for nothing that the first president of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah chose the third Month for Ghana’s independence.



According to him, Dr Kwame Nkrumah foresaw the relevance of the third Month (March) to the growth and development of the country which invariably is the first born of God in Africa.



The Man of God quoted Exodus Chapter 4 vs 22 “Then say to Pharaoh, ‘This is what the LORD says: Israel is my firstborn son,” Exodus Chapter 12 vs 1 - 2 “The LORD said to Moses and Aaron in Egypt, This month is to be for you the first month, the first month of your year,” and averred that in the human history Israel was the first country to gain independence because they are the first born of God.



Likewise, Ghana being the first country in Africa to gain independence becomes the first Son of God in Africa and therefore, the month of March which was a redemption Month for Ghana was not chosen for its, sake but for the fulfilment of God’s prophetic plans for the nation.



“Let’s look at this; Ghana is the first country to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. Why? It is because Ghana is the first born of Africa and the gateway to anything and for the country to receive and begging to vaccinate in March is a fulfillment of God’s purpose for Ghana, His first born,” he explained.



He said spiritually, God is beginning the year in March and the month of March (Nixon) is the standard month of God’s Kingdom.



Having said that, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed Seven (7) out of the Twelve (12) prophetic insight of the month of March.



1.March is the month of supernatural independence



2.Month of Exit; from all troubles and tribulations, from the sneers of the evil one



3.Month of Deliverance



4.Mo9nth of Redemption; Physically, spiritually, emotionally



5.Month of Completeness



6.Month of the Blood; “the destroyer will not be allowed in your life this month when they see the blood.”



7.Month of Divine Favour; Ex 11 vs 2, 3 “Speak now in the ears of the people, and let every man borrow of his neighbour, and every woman of her neighbour, jewels of silver, and jewels of gold. And the Lord gave the people favour in the sight of the Egyptians.”



He noted that as long as one finds himself on this earth, it means he or she has an assignment to fulfil here on earth and that no one must be deceived that there is nothing in this world.



“Look, don’t be deceived. As long as you find yourself on this earth, you have an assignment to fulfil so you must work to fulfil that which God planted you on earth to do. Why are you in a hurry praying to go to Heaven when you have not even performed your duty on earth?” he asked.



He also said problems are not problems but the minds; because it is the minds that are used to solve the problems and when the minds are weak to reason, there will continue to be problems that cannot be solved.