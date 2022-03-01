The press resistor: Watch highlights of Partey beating the press

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

“Is there any sense in pressing Thomas Partey?” tweeted one Arsenal fan in reply to a video compilation of Thomas Partey beating the press.



An exaggeration maybe but not entirely wrong. Partey has been disposed of the ball a few times but fact is that he is extremely good at beating the press.



The Ghanaian midfielder has been in great form for the Gunners post the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and has demonstrated that he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.



Part of Partey’s play has been his ability to carry the ball from the back and link up with the forward line of Arsenal.



With Arsenal preferring to start their build-up from the goalkeeper, opponents are always pressing them in the hope that they commit a blunder for them to take advantage of it.



But in Partey, Arsenal have an outlet from their defence to attacks. Showboating and dummying to outwit his markers are one of Partey’s major strengths.



Partey has no issue gliding his way through opponents and releasing his Arsenal forwards with a tailored pass.



In the month of February, Arsenal won three matches and Partey was integral in all three games against Wolves and Brentford.



Watch a compilation of Partey’s press resistance play



