‘The preparation wasn’t the best’- Andre Ayew reacts to Black Stars defeat to Morocco

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco



Andre Ayew is confident his side will go to the next stage of the competition



Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has attributed Ghana’s disappointing start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to poor pre-tournament preparations.



Ghana started the AFCON with a disappointing loss to the Atlas Lions of Morocco, as they were beaten 1-0 via an 83rd-minute strike from Sofiane Boufal.



Morocco could have increased their lead to 2-0 three minutes after scoring the opener but goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott denied Amrabat with a point-blank save to maintain the 1-0 scoreline in the game.



Despite the Black Stars camping in Doha, Qatar for about three weeks preparing for the tournament, Andre Dede Ayew has sought to suggest that they didn’t start the tournament on a good note because of insufficient preparations.



“[We were missing] a lot of things,” Ayew told GOAL. “The preparation wasn’t the best, we’ve been missing players, some of them only joined us here, we’ve had injuries.”



“We know it’s not the best way in which to prepare ourselves, but there are no excuses,” he added. “We’ll go home, we’ll relax, and we will make sure we beat Gabon on Friday.”



The Black Stars will face Group C leaders Gabon who had their first win on Monday, January 10, 2022, against Comoros.



TWI NEWS