The objective is to win all our matches - Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak’s midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim says the objective of the club is to secure all three points in all their matches.



The Phobians recorded a 2-0 win over Medema SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 29 games with Salifu and Benjamin Afutus scoring the goals to ensure the club maintain their perfect run.



With five games to end the 2020/21 season, Hearts of Oak sit on top of the league log with 53 points.



Salifu Ibrahim wants successive wins to ensure Hearts win the elusive league title.



“This is the time we have to be grabbing the maximum [three points]," he said after the win on Sunday. Our determination ensured we beat Medeama.It was a tough game, a very tough side, not an easy match. But we put in a lot of strength that gave us the two goals," he added.



Ibrahim, 20, scored Hearts of Oak’s opener on the 40th minute before Benjamin Afutu doubled the lead for the 2000 CAF Champions League winners in the second half.



The former Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder won his 8th “man-of-the-match” award after he was adjudged the best player against Medeama.



Hearts of Oak will play as guests to Legon Cities in the matchday 30 games on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.