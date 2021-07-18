The numbers behind Hearts of Oak’s 21st league title victory

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Hearts have won their 21st league title



•They managed sixty-one points and 45 goals in achieving it



•They also won 17 out of the 34 matches played in the season



Not even defeat against West African Football Academy stopped fans and players of Accra Hearts of Oak from partying at Sogakope.



The Phobians earned the right not to care about the result of Saturday’s game after drawing with Liberty Professionals to confirm them as winners of the Ghana Premier League.



It was the club’s 21st league title but the first in over 12 years and the maiden trophy won by Togbe Afede since he assumed ownership of the club.



In all, Hearts played 34 matches, winning 17, drawing 10 and losing seven. 12 of the seventeen wins came at the Accra Sports Stadium with 5 being on the road.



Hearts of Oak lost only one game at home with the other seven being away games. The drawn games stand at four at home and six on the road.



In summary Hearts of Oak garnered 64 points to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians scored 45 goals in total with 34 at the Accra Sports Stadium and 11 during matches away from home.



They conceded 23 goals with 14 coming when they travelled and 11 being at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Their biggest win of the season was the 6-1 mauling of Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium while their worst defeat was 2-0 losses for Great Olympics, Aduana Stars and Dreams FC respectively.



Striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s 10 goals is the highest scored by a Hearts of Oak player this season.