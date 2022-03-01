The national anthem got me emotional - Razak Pimpong opens up on 2006 World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Razak Pimpong retires from football



Razak Pimpong earn debut call up in 2006



Pimpong stars in Ghana win over USA



Former Black Stars player, Razak Pimpong has recounted the emotional moment he had at Black Stars during his playing years.



Razak earned call up to join the Black Stars for the country's first-ever appearance at the World Cup in 2006.



He was handed his first start against the USA in the final group game.



Speaking to ZionFelix TV, Pimpong said wearing the national colors at the world stage with his hand on his chest while the Ghana anthem was being played got him emotional.



"I remember I was in Copenhagen. When I saw the list and I saw my name I was like wow that was big. I remember against the USA, I started that game and they were playing the national anthem, I had my hand on my chest and then you think about where you started from and you think about where you are, you get emotional. In the previous World Cups, you will see some players crying(during the national anthem), all this is because they think about where they come from and where they are standing. It's many who can make it to the World Cup so when you are standing there you really have to appreciate it," he said.com



In the end, Ghana beat USA 2-1 to secure a historic round of 16 place. Pimpong was phenomenal on the day despite not being on the score sheet.



Razak Pimpong is one of the few players who represented Ghana at all levels from under 17 to the senior national team.



At 39, the former F.C. Copenhagen attacker has retired and is currently based in Denmark.