'The move to Germany is really exciting for me' - Hudson-Odoi on joining Leverkusen

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi is elated to complete his move to Bayer Leverkusen from Premier League side Chelsea.



The 21-year-old joins the Bundesliga side on a season long loan, having been an unused substitute in Chelsea's last three league fixtures. However, The Blues have the option to recall Hudson-Odoi in January.



New Blues co-owner Todd Boehly personally pleaded with Hudson-Odoi to only consider a temporary move away.



"The move to Germany is really exciting for me, and I can still play in the Champions League with Bayer 04 Leverkusen," he said told the club's official website.



"This combination is really attractive and I'm curious about the club, the fans and the Bundesliga."



Hudson-Odoi made quite the first impression upon his debut season under Maurizio Sarri back in 2019, however he has struggled for game time since his injury. Last season, he had missed out on a large chunk of last season due to injury missing several games for the Blues.



He made 28 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side, scored three goals and provided six assists in the process last term.



Hudson-Odoi also enjoyed considerable success at youth level for England, being part of the squad which ended as runners-up in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and which won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the same year.



In March 2019, he became the youngest player to debut in a competitive match for England, doing so in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic.



Hudson-Odoi will have the chance to enjoy regular top-flight and European football at Leverkusen, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season and have been drawn in Group B of the Champions League, alongside Atletico Madrid, Bruges and Porto.