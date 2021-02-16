Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Jaguar Land Rover Ghana

The most luxurious Land Rover ever sold in Ghana

play videoCustomized Land Rover SV Autobiography

Last week Jaguar Land Rover Ghana delivered the most luxurious SUV ever sold in Ghana - a customized Land Rover SV Autobiography.



The Land Rover SV Autobiography is top of the line and the most luxurious ever to be manufactured by Land Rover.



Every aspect of the vehicle was completely customized by the client including the following features:



Meridian signature sound system with 28 speakers, 360 degree surround Camera, Operated power close rear doors, 10.2 inches screen, Exclusive diamond-quilted seats, Rear seat refrigerated compartment, Rear console power deplorable tables, Comfort plus executive class seats.



Watch the video to see the celebration the client was welcomed to, complete with champagne and sparklers when he visited the showroom to witness the unveiling of his new prized Land Rover SV Autobiography.



